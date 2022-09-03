STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $64,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,231,000 after purchasing an additional 235,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.