Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Janet Link Sells 1,000 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after buying an additional 1,789,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,712,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.