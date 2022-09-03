State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,116 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AZZ were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AZZ by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in AZZ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AZZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AZZ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

AZZ Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading

