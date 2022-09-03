State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 6,217 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

