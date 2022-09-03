State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.17.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.