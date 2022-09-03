State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.