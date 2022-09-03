State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 283,894 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $4,329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 81,451 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at $313,867.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TUP opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

