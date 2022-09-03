State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,764 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 147.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 80,961 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SXC opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $540.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

