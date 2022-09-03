Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 6.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

