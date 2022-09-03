StockNews.com Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

