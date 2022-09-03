Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 317,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,792,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

