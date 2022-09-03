Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,002,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,751 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 684.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

