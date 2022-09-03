Swiss National Bank Buys 5,800 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 114.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

KELYA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.