Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,428,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

