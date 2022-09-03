TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $63,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

