Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 449.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $18,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $16.16 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

