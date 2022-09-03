The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAIN. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.