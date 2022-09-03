The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 15,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,438,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,793,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.
- On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.
- On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.
- On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.89.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
