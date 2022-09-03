Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$101,840.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Director John David Wright sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$101,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,143,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,817,855.52.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, John David Wright sold 12,434 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$17,407.60.

On Thursday, August 25th, John David Wright sold 133,600 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$207,080.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, John David Wright sold 71,200 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$110,360.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE TXP opened at C$1.41 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company has a market cap of C$299.31 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

