Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,904,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth $506,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Transocean by 33.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 434,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

