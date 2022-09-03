Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.29.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

About Travere Therapeutics

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

