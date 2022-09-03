Tredje AP fonden Purchases 41,231 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,706,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $298,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 317,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,792,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $155.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.