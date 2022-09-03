Truist Financial Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $45.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

