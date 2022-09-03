Truist Financial Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 129.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Smartsheet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

