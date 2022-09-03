United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,777,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $62,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

