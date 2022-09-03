United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNO. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNO opened at $29.30 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

