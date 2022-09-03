Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,278 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after buying an additional 706,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,264.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 667,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

