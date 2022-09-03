US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,008 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

