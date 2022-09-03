US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,601 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

