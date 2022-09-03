US Bancorp DE Acquires 611 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 548,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 66,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.