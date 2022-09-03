US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

