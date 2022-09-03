US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wejo Group were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Wejo Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Wejo Group Limited has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Wejo Group ( NASDAQ:WEJO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wejo Group Limited will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wejo Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

