US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RPD opened at $53.60 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.