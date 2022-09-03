US Bancorp DE Buys 6,088 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in HSBC by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

