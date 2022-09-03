US Bancorp DE Buys 784 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

