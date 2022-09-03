US Bancorp DE Buys 8,049 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.