US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 73,938 Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGJ. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

PGJ stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

