US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

