US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after buying an additional 474,285 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,018,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,486,000 after buying an additional 179,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $86.93 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Euronet Worldwide

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.