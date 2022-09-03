US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Price Performance

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

