US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

