US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

