US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $62.89 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

