US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91.

