US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,021,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $169,872,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after purchasing an additional 486,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 769,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after buying an additional 317,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,977 shares of company stock worth $1,311,615 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

