US Bancorp DE Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $136.88 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.