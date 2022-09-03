US Bancorp DE Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 140,776 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 476,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMN opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

