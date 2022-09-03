US Bancorp DE Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Chewy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 219,503 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.