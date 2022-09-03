US Bancorp DE Has $2.24 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,247,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,579,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $23,715,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.