US Bancorp DE Has $2.25 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZEK Stock Down 1.2 %

AZEK stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

About AZEK



The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

